Chris Maloney recovering from depression

London, Nov 19 (IANS) Singer Chris Maloney has revealed his depression is “in remission” following brain shock therapy.

In an interview to mirror.co.uk, the “The X Factor” fame celebrity spoke about his mental health ahead of the release of his new autobiography “Wildcard”.

The 40-year-old said that at one point, his battle with depression “spiralled really out of control” as he struggled to leave his home.

Talking about the theraphy, Maloney said: “It’s called Smart TMS and what they do is put a magnetic pulse on your brain and send shocks through to reduce the activity to the right side of the brain which causes anxiety and depression. It’s actually gone into remission because of it.”

His book will have his stories of his anxiety and depression issues and how he managed to deal with it, as well as with the online trolls and how he ended up having drastic surgery.

Maloney has spent over 80,000 pounds on cosmetic treatments in total, and last year he flew to Poland in order to get a nose job, eye lift and hair transplant.

