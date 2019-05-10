Chris Pine in ‘Violence of Action’

Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS) Actor Chris Pine has signed on to star in the upcoming independent black operation action-thriller “Violence of Action”.

Tarik Saleh will direct from a script written by J.P. Davis. Principal photography on the film is set to begin in the fall, reports variety.com.

The “Wonder Woman” actor will portray a man who has been involuntarily discharged from the Marines and joins a paramilitary organisation in order to support his family in the only way he knows how.

He travels to Poland with his elite team on a black ops mission to investigate a mysterious threat, then finds himself alone and hunted in Eastern Europe, where he must fight to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.

