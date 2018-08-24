Chris Pratt, Anna Faris reunite for walk with son

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) Over a year after Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their separation following eight years of marriage, they reunited for a walk with their son.

The stars continue to co-parent their son Jack, and looked cordial at the outing.

Each taking one of the youngster’s hands, the three of them looked very much a happy family unit as they strolled around Santa Monica, picking up coffees, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Faris wore jeans and a black t-shirt, while Pratt showed off his muscular torso in a grey t-shirt and shorts.

Their son, who turned seven this month, walked happily between his parents.

Pratt is now dating 28-year-old socialite Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Faris has also moved on and is dating her “Overboard” cinematographer Michael Barrett.

