Chrissy Teigen has fun day with family

Los Angeles, June 11 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband and singer John Legend along with their children enjoyed lots of outdoor fun and healthy seasonal fare as they took a break from their busy careers.

In a series of clips on Instagram Stories, the model showed off her daughter Luna working on an art set, and later frolicking indoors in a tutu with a tiara, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“What are you making?” Teigen asked her two-year-old daughter Luna, who was focused with a paintbrush on her board. “That’s beautiful.”

She then showed Legend carefully applying spice to a row of fish he was preparing to cook, adding still-frame shots of the fish and a salad that was prepared for the family’s feast.

She shared a shot of the fish, writing, “summer of wellness continues”.

–IANS

