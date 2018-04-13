Chrissy Teigen hints at second make-up collaboration

Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen has shared a sneak peak of a photoshoot for a possible second Becca cosmetics collaboration.

The 32-year-old teamed up with the make-up company in April last year to create a face palette which included two highlighters, a bronzer and a blush for fans to recreate her signature glowy skin, and now she has hinted on a second collaboration with a behind-the-scenes of her Malibu photoshoot video on Instagram.

Posting a video of herself with lightly tousled hairdo and a bronze glowing make-up look, the “Lip Sync Battle” host wrote: “Sneaky peaky! Beautiful day with the Becca cosmetics team.”

Teigen can be seen holding a huge golden bottle with what appeared to be her signature scrawled across the front.

–IANS

ks/rb