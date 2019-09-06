Chrissy Teigen recalls breast-pumping mishap

Los Angeles, Sep 12 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen had an agonising new mum mishap after falling asleep while pumping her breast milk.

The mother of two, who is married to musician John Legend, has been candid about the process of breast feeding on social media, briefly opened up about the drama in a 2016 tweet, reports “aceshowbiz.com”.

Teigen elaborated during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after the show host asked her to explain herself.

Teigen recalled she woke up to find her breasts “swollen and empty”.

“The texture (was weird). They’re like rock hard and soft,” she said.

Teigen shares two-year-old Luna and 16-month-old Miles with Legend.

–IANS

dc/vnc