Christian body, BJP spar in Jharkhand

Ranchi, July 15 (IANS) A Christian body on Sunday urged Jharkhand Governor Drupdi Mumru for an end to action against missionaries in the state while the ruling BJP accused them of “exploitation of tribals”.

“There is a conspiracy against the leaders of Christian missionaries. They are being jailed on the basis of wrong charges,” said Ishai Mahasangh President Prabhakar Tirkey.

The body demanded the withdrawal of the land Act amendments in the state to ensure protection of the constitutional rights of the tribals, implementation of Sarna religious code on tribals and adoption of a humane approach in the case of Missionaries of Charity in Ranchi in the wake of a controversy over alleged sale of at least six children.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Scheduled Tribe Morcha leader Ashok Badaik said: “Christian missionaries are responsible for the exploitation of tribals. The missionaries have been given land for social work but it was used to set up churches in Jharkhand. Tirkey is setting up a plant in Godda district and at the same time opposing amendments in the land laws.”

