Christie’s announces April calendar of novelties sale

New Delhi, April 18 (IANSlife) Christies has announced new sales that have been added to its April Calendar of Online-Only Auctions, spanning fine arts, decorative arts, and luxury categories.

As art world audiences turn to digital platforms to engage and transact, Christie’s aims to refresh its digital offerings to provide collectors with continued opportunities to view objects, learn from specialists, browse, bid and buy.

April Online Sales include Jewels Online (13-24 April) offering a broad selection of iconic designs alongside a thematic section of Spring inspired jewels spanning floral and animal motifs, coloured gemstones, and gold statement pieces evoking the warmth of the season.

Contemporary Art Asia (April 21-30) comprises a collection by Leonard Tsuguharu Foujita alongside works by noted artists of the category and Pavilion Online: Chinese Art (21-28 April) offers a wide range of jades, bronzes, and porcelains.

Each sale is assembled to showcase a representative selection for a movement, collection, or theme across a range of price points. Each online sale is accessible from a computer or mobile phone, which means you can bid anywhere 24 hours a day, and receive updates via email, text or the Christie’s app. All payment is by credit card,and fast registration is available remotely. Christie’s online auctions routinely produce exceptional results and reach a broad global audience. In 2019, Christies.com attracted over 13.3 million visitors worldwide and 41 percent of new buyers came in through online sales.

JEWELS ONLINE

Highlights: Verdura, Aquamarine and Iolite Ring, $3,000 – $5,000; Tiffany & Co., Diamond, Sapphire and Turquoise Bracelet, $5,000 – 7,000;

Boucheron, Turquoise and Diamond Giraffe Brooch, $3,000 – 5,000.

When: Browsing open

Bidding: 13-24 April

Christie’s Jewels Online Sale features a broad selection of 150 fine jewels and iconic designs by renowned jewelers including Bulgari, Cartier, David Webb, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels and Verdura. Featured within the sale is a beautiful selection of spring inspired jewelry spanning floral and animal motifs, colored gemstones, pearls, and gold statement pieces evoking the warmth of the season. Highlights include an Aquamarine and Iolite Ring, by Verdura ($3,000-5,000); ‘Diamond on Diamond’ Earrings, by Graff ($7,000-10,000); and Malachite and Gold ‘Vintage Alhambra’ Necklace, by Van Cleef & Arpels ($6,000-8,000), among other seasonal highlights. Also on offer is a selection of jewelry icons spanning covetable pendant necklaces, Art Deco bracelets, statement earrings, brooches, and more.

CONTEMPORARY ART ASIA

Highlights: YOSHITOMO NARA (B. 1959) ‘Untitled’, executed in 2004 $6,000 – 12,000

When: Browsing open

Bidding: 21-30 April

Contemporary Art Asia Online will comprise 95 lots spanning modern and contemporary art from Asia. The sale is led by a collection of works by Leonard Tsuguharu Foujita, and a prominent American private collection of Chinese contemporary art, alongside works by noted artists such Ding Yi, Zao Wou-Ki, Liu Ye, Walasse Ting, Ai Weiwei, Zeng Fanzhi, Yoshitomo Nara, Zhan Wang, and Takashi Murakami. With a rich selection of prints, multiples, sculptures, photography, installation, and original works, the sale offers a unique opportunity to acquire affordable works by renowned artists. The sale also extends a frontier overview of the contemporary art scene with works by Hajime Sorayama, MADSAKI, Hiroyuki Matsuura, Tatsuo Miyajima, and KAWS.

PAVILION ONLINE: CHINESE ART

Highlights: A DOUCAI ‘LOTUS’ SEAL PASTE BOX AND COVER, Yongzheng Period (1723-1735) HKD 80,000 – HKD 120,000

($10,312 – 15,468)

When: Browsing opens

Bidding: 21 – 28 April

Christie’s Hong Kong is pleased to offer Pavilion Online: Chinese Art, a wide range of jades, bronzes, scholar’s objects and Ming and Qing porcelains. The sale features collections from the Studio of Ten Obsessions, Grace Wu Bruce, and a small group of porcelains from a Hong Kong private collector offered at no reserve. With over 90 lots at accessible price points, the sale will be an ideal opportunity for aspiring buyers hoping to start a new collection in Chinese works of art. The full sale can be browsed beginning on 7 April.

