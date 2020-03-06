Christina Aguilera adds musical touch to ‘Mulan’ remake

Los Angeles, March 7 (IANS) Singer Christina Aguilera has recorded two songs for the live-action Disney remake of “Mulan”, including an update of her classic “Reflection” from the original animated feature.

The global award-winning superstar singer/songwriter is set to sing a new original song, “Loyal brave true” and “Reflection” updated version from Disney’s “Mulan”. Both songs will be featured in the film.

“Loyal brave true” was written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtree, and produced by Jamie Hartman.

Aguilera said: “The film ‘Mulan’ and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal. It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, ‘Loyal brave true,’ represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.”

“Reflection” is produced by Gregson-Williams. The original 1998 classic was written by David Zippel and Matthew Wilder. The music videos for both tracks featuring Aguilera will be directed by “Mulan” feature director Niki Caro and released later this month.

Talking about getting the singer on board, Mitchell Leib, President of Music & Soundtracks for Walt Disney Studios, said: “Christina is one of the greatest vocalists of all time. Her original performance of ‘Reflection’ from the animated film when she was a then 16-year-old unknown, holds its appropriate place in the history of music and was a launch pad for her unparalleled career that would follow. As this epic live-action version of ‘Mulan’ heads to theaters, Christina brings her innate abilities and years of growth as an artist to the film, reprising ‘Reflection’ and performing the new song ‘Loyal brave true.’ I think these songs will touch today’s moviegoers in that powerful way we saw 22 years ago.”

As a director, Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s “Mulan”, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors of China.

“Mulan” features Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Honghui; Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

The film will release in India on March 27.

