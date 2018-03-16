Christina Hendricks loved ‘The Strangers…’ co-stars

Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Actress Christina Hendricks says the bond between the cast helped in creating a familial atmosphere while filming “The Strangers: Prey At Night”.

Hendricks portrays the character of a caring mother in the film, being brought to India by PVR Pictures on Friday.

“The nice thing about this group of actors is everyone has been very open with one another,” Hendricks said in a statement.

“There was a level of intimacy right away. And we truly enjoyed each other’s company which translated into a wonderful family dynamic,” she added.

“The Strangers: Prey At Night” is inspired from the 2008 film “The Strangers”.

Directed by Johannes Roberts and written by Bryan Bertino, along with Ben Ketai, “The Strangers: Prey at Night” also stars Bailee Madison, Martin Henderson and Lewis Pullman.

“The audience sees the strangers before our characters do, and they’re just there,” said Roberts about the film.

“When the characters come face-to-face with these terrifying assailants who just want to kill them, it invokes a horrific, inevitable and unreasoning psychological fear that makes the film scary,” he added.

