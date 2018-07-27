Chuck Lorre talks on sexual misconduct in Hollywood

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Television writer Chuck Lorre parried a question on the sexual misconduct allegations against CBS Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves, stating that the work environment should be made safe for everyone.

Lorre made the statement during an appearance on the TCA summer press tour on Sunday. He co-created “The Big Bang Theory,” which is currently the highest-rated show on CBS TV network, as well as several other CBS shows.

He declined to comment directly on the allegations against Moonves, but did say it is important that people feel safe when they come in to work, reports varitey.com.

“I’ve been in some unsafe environments in television. You can read about that,” Lorre joked, referencing to his infamous falling outs with stars like “Two and Half Men’s” Charlie Sheen and “Grace Under Fire’s” Brett Butler.

“Why would anyone want to go to work in an environment that’s not nurturing? You can’t do good work in an unsafe environment. It has to be made safe for everyone .That should go without saying. That’s common courtesy and decency to take care of each other.”

On Friday, a portal published a piece by detailing the stories of six women accusing Moonves of sexual misconduct as well as threatening to ruin their careers if they ever came forward.

Some of the allegations go back as far as the 1980s during the executive’s early days in television. The CBS board of directors is expected to take up the issue of how to deal with the situation on Monday.

