Chunky Panday says Ananya Panday learning Dance & Acting

According to sources from Bollywood yesteryear’s actor Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya is the latest star kid to join the Bollywood bandwagon. Reports stated that speculation is rife that the 19 year old is all set to make a splash in Tinseltown with Karan Johar’s production, ‘Student of the Year 2’.

Recently Chunky confirmed that Ananya has been training in acting and dance for a while now, although he kept his lips sealed when asked if she would be making her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in ‘Student of the year 2’. He said his daughter is a born actor and she wouldn’t have been born if she wasn’t an actor.

Chunky said was also all praise for Tiger, who will be his daughter’s first co-star. Moreover he recently met Tiger’s father Jackie and could not stop raving about him. Further he had seen Baaghi 2 in the theatre and he hit it out of the park.

Accordingly Ananya is the elder daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. Reports stated that last year, the 19 year old made her ‘debut’ in high society at Paris’s le Bal des Debutantes. Moreover rumor has it that she will be launched in ‘Student of the Year 2’, which will be directed by Punit Malhotra and will hit the screens on November 23 this year.