Church not taken into confidence on National Education Policy: Goa Archbishop

Panaji, Dec 28 (IANS) The Roman Catholic Church in Goa has accused the central government of not taking it into confidence during the formulation of the National Education Policy.

It also claimed that its charitable works were being viewed with suspicion and linked to conversion.

“The Proposed Draft of the New Education Policy has been brought out recently, but such a recognized stakeholder as the Church has not been taken into confidence at all. There are elements today who accuse the Church in India of engaging in proselytisation and conversions,” Goa Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao said on Wednesday in his annual post-Christmas address at a function at the Bishop’s Palace in Panaji.

Top dignitaries including Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, senior politicians as well as businessmen from the state were present at the function.

“Our charitable works are looked upon with suspicion and as an allurement for conversion,” he said, adding that Church institutions were being targeted.

“The Church has often been accused of being of foreign origin, although it has gifted the nation with some of the finest high-ranking defence and administrative personnel, who have defended our country and served it with exemplary patriotism and dedication,” he added.

“Our institutions have been attacked, robbed, burnt down and the perpetrators of these crimes often go scot-free. It is almost as if the tiny three per cent is posing a serious threat for the disintegration of the whole nation,” the Archbishop said.

–IANS

