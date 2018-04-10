CIBC celebrates Vaisakhi with unique commemorative gold and silver coins

Just in time for Vaisakhi, CIBC is exclusively offering Canadians limited edition unique festive Gold and Silver coins to commemorate this year’s celebration. CIBC is the only bank in Canada to offer Vaisakhi coins, which are available for purchase online and at select banking centres. They can also be ordered at any banking centre in Canada for pickup.

CIBC is offering a selection of commemorative coins again this year, with two separate silver designs, and one gold design. The coins are offered in both 24 karat gold and pure silver and are of the highest industry standard purity.

The one ounce silver coins are available at $59.95 and the 10 gram gold coin is priced at $625. These limited-edition Vaisakhi coins have images of Khanda and Ikk Onkar, key symbols within the Sikh religion. Packaged in a black clamshell CIBC case, the coins are a thoughtful and timely gift during this time of year.

CIBC clients can also take advantage of special offers for CIBC Global Money Transfer. New clients get $50 when you open a new CIBC account and send your first global money transfer between April 2 and 22, use promo code GMT25. Existing CIBC clients get $25 when you send your first global money transfer between April 2 and 22, also using promo code GMT25.

In celebration of Vaisakhi, from April 13 to 15 Canadians can take advantage of the special rate offered by CIBC Global Money Transfer service to send money to India. CIBC Global Money Transfer™ service makes it easier and more affordable for Canadians to send money to loved ones worldwide by eliminating the transfer fees. This $0 fee money transfer service is now available to more than 50 countries like India, UK, USA, Australia and many European countries. – CINEWS