CIC to continue hearing case even if appellant dies

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) The Central Information Commission (CIC) on Thursday announced it would continue hearing a case and decide it even if an appelant dies in the course of the hearing.

“Instances have occurred wherein an appellant/complainant dies before his case is considered by the CIC. Further action to be taken in such a situation has engaged the attention of the Commission.

“The Commission carefully considered this matter in its meeting held on June 5, 2018 and decided that in case of death of the appellant/complainant, the case will be heard as usual as second appeal/complaint and the decision put up on the website of the Commission,” it said in a release.

