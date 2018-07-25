CID probe begins into sale of infants at Ranchi shelter home

Ranchi, July 27 (IANS) Jharkhand Police’s CID has begun investigations into a case involving the sale of several newborns at the Nirmal Hriday home of the Missionaries of Charity here, official sources said on Friday.

The Crime Investigation Department’s Inspector Mohammad Nehal, appointed the Investigating Officer, began the probe on Thursday and took into custody documents and a copy of the FIR from Kotwali police station.

A CID official said after going through the case files, shelter home officials and the couples who “purchased” the babies will be questioned.

The racket in the sale of infants at the Ranchi shelter home came to light on July 3, with reports of the sale of at least six children to childless couples in the past one year. A police case was registered on July 4.

The Missionaries of Charity is a philanthropic organisation founded by Mother Teresa.

The FIR said that a child born to an unwed girl staying in the home was sold to a couple from Uttar Pradesh. Two sisters of Nirmal Hriday, Konsilia and Meridian, were questioned in the case and police claimed they “confessed” to their crime.

Sister Konsilia and a staffer of Missionaries of Charity were arrested and four children recovered, based on their information.

The Missionaries of Charity claimed implication in a false case.

