CID to probe ‘baby sale’ by Missionary of Charity

Ranchi, July 20 (IANS) The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Jharkhand police on Friday took over a case involving alleged sale of newborn babies from Nirmal Hriday of Missionary of Charity to childless couples.

“The CID has taken over the case registered under the Juvenile Justice Act,” the police said.

The ‘babies-for-sale’ case surfaced on July 3 after reports emerged about the sale of six children to childless couples and the alleged involvement of Missionary of Charity, a philanthropic organisation founded by Mother Teresa.

The police registered a case on July 4.

The FIR says the baby of an unwed girl staying in Charity Home was sold to a couple from Uttar Pradesh. The police interrogated two sisters from Nirmal Hriday, Konsilia and Meridian. The police said they have “confessed” to their crime.

The police also arrested another nun and a staff member of Missionary of Charity. Three children were recovered based on their information, the police said.

The police say six newborns have been sold to childless couples in the last one year.

The sale of babies came to light when a couple who had taken a newborn baby from the charity home filed a complaint with the Child Welfare Society . The couple had reportedly paid RS 1.20 lakh in the name of medical-care and delivery of the child.

The UP-based couple had reportedly “purchased” the newborn in May this year. The baby was taken back by the charity home with an assurance that it would return the child after a court procedure. As they did not get the child back, the couple complained to the Child Welfare Society.

