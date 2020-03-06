CII Northern Region elects office-bearers digitally to tackle COVID-19

Chandigarh, March 7 (IANS) In a first, CII Northern Region has elected its new office-bearers digitally to tackle the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19). Also, it conducted its annual meeting via video conference.

While Nikhil Sawhney took over as the Chairman of the CII Northern Region, Abhimanyu Munjal was elected Deputy Chairman. Sawhney is the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Triveni Turbines Ltd, while Munjal is the Joint Managing Director and CEO of Hero FinCorp Ltd.

Aligning to the government’s mandate, CII Northern Region attempted to safeguard the interests of its members as well as the community at large by conducting the annual regional meeting digitally, the industry body said in a statement.

CII members utilised the video conferencing facility to accomplish the proceedings, as in a first, a crucial session was conducted without mass assembly, thus mitigating the risk of coronavirus, it said.

“It is indeed a matter of great pride for me that CII Northern Region adopted this unprecedented initiative; creating a balance between business and social security of the citizens,” Sawhney said.

The annual meeting took place via a teleconference in Chandigarh with participation from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi.

Sawhney said this year is a very special year as the CII is completing 125 years of its service to the nation. There would be year-long celebrations by way of taking new initiatives, which will help the industry grow.

