CII sets up task force for Kerala flood relief work

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Industry chamber CII on Sunday said a task force chaired by its former President Kris Gopalakrishnan is working on comprehensive relief for flood-affected in Kerala in coordination with the state and district administrations.

Heavy rains continue to devastate the southern state where the death toll has reached nearly 370 since May 29 when the monsoons began.

“Emergency Response Centres are being set up in the CII offices in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai to coordinate and facilitate all efforts,” a CII statement said here.

“The CII is in constant touch with government agencies and local authorities to assess the situation and initiate most urgent relief operations in the affected areas.”

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Sunday said it has pressed into action three helicopters – two from Mumbai and One from Kakinada – to airlift relief material for the flood-hit.

Four ONGC doctors have also been flown to Kerala.

Industry chamber Assocham said in a statement that Kerala could have suffered losses to the tune of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 crore with a staggered impact of a few months on tourism, cash crops and trade, including international trade from Kochi and other ports.

