Cilic advances at Monte-Carlo Masters

Roquebrune Cap Martin (France), April 19 (IANS) Second-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia advanced to the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament after defeating Spain’s Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 7-6 (4).

World No.3 Cilic needed one hour and 33 minutes to knock out Verdasco, world No. 37, on Wednesday night, depriving the 2010 finalist of his 500th career win, reports EFE news agency.

Up next, Cilic is scheduled to play in the round of 16 against Canada’s Milos Raonic, who earned a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Marco Cecchinato of Italy.

