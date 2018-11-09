Cilic beats Isner, gets first victory at ATP Finals

London, Nov 15 (IANS) Croatian Marin Cilic beat American John Isner, coming from a set down, and achieved his first victory at the ATP Finals in London.

With the presence of the winner of the 2016 tournament, Britain’s Andy Murray in the stands, Isner won the first set, which sent Novak Djokovic directly to the semifinals. But Cilic took the next two to win 6-7 (2), 6-3 and 6-4 in two hours and 14 minutes, reports Efe nws.

With this victory on Wednesday, Cilic ended his streak of four consecutive defeats. He will now face Djokovic on Friday, and Isner, with two defeats, will play against Zverev.

–IANS

