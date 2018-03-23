Cillessen, Gomes rejoin Barcelona training

Barcelona, March 28 (IANS) Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes on Wednesday returned to training at their La Liga home, Barcelona.

The two were the first international players to head back to Barça for training after the international break, joining the first team’s other five available players: Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Denis Suarez, Aleix Vidal and Paco Alcacer, reports Efe.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde led the session at Joan Gamper sports city with Barca B players Carles Aleña, Marc Cucurella, Jose Antonio Martinez, David Costas, Sergi Palencia, Dani Morer, Carles Perez and Jokin Ezkieta.

La Liga leader Barça was preparing for Saturday’s away match against Sevilla in the Spanish league after the international break.

–IANS

