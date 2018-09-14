Cinema changing pre-conceived notions about small towns: Radhika Madan

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Popular television actress Radhika Madan, who plays one of the leading ladies in the upcoming film “Pataakha” — set in a small town of Rajasthan — says such hinterland stories are changing the urban audience’s perception about small towns.

On her experience of shooting the film in a village called Ronsi near Jaipur, Radhika told IANS here: “We have a notion about small town women that they are living a deprived life and are always under the ‘ghoonghat (veil)’. But that is untrue. During the journey of the film, I realised that women in a small town have a great life, dominating men to an extent.

“I think we are breaking the pre-conceived notion of small town through cinema.”

“Pataakha” is a story of two sisters. It is based on a short story named “Do Behnein”, written by Charan Singh Pathik. Radhika plays Champa Kumari, the elder sister in the story.

She says girls from Ronsi village taught her how to light a ‘beedi’ and how to dance on folk songs.

“They party with their gang of girls and also take care of their family. They are so open about sexuality that when they talk among their female friends, they really have their ‘girl talks’. So as an urban woman if someone is thinking that small town girls are not liberal minded and don’t have a life, it is wrong,” added the 23-year-old actress, who earlier featured in TV series “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi”.

“Pataakha”, which also features Sanya Malhotra, will release on September 28. It is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

