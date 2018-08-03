Cipla’s Q1 consolidated net profit up 5%

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Pharma major Cipla on Wednesday reported an increase of 4.86 per cent in its consolidated net profit during the first quarter (Q1) of 2018-19.

According to the company, net profit during the quarter under review rose to Rs 445.61 crore from Rs 424.92 crore reported for the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Besides, the company’s total income from operations was up 11.74 per cent to Rs 3,938.99 crore from Rs 3,525.05 crore earned during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

–IANS

