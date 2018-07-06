Circumstances, society are main villains of ‘Delhi 47 Km’: Dolly

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actress Dolly Tomar says circumstances and society are the main villains in her forthcoming Bollywood film “Delhi 47 Km”.

“It’s a story about a region which is 47 km away from the capital of our country and in that region, there are dealings of drugs, illegal weapons and prostitution. Everyone is involved in that, right from the system, administrative officers and the politicians,” Dolly said.

“The USP of this film is its story as well as the complexities of characters involved. There is no negative character as such, but the circumstances and society are the main villains in the film. The characters only try to make the best of what they have,” she added.

Talking about her character in the film written and directed by Shadab Khan, Dolly said: “I’m playing Avani, a mother, who struggles to get her child educated. She is a village girl, who got married at a very young age to a man much older than her. This is, unfortunately, fairly common in rural and small-town India.”

On the challenges faced by her while playing the character, she said: “The director of the film had the confidence that I’ll be able to play this character, but I didn’t know if I could pull it off.”

It is a story of a bunch of losers who are driven into helplessness due to the various flaws of the system present in the Indian society.

The film, which also features Rajneesh Dubey, Neetiy Yadav and Mustakeem Khan, will hit the screens on July 20. It is produced by Jigar Rawal, Sachin Saxena, Rajneesh and Khan, and is presented by CineCloud Films and Asma Ali Shaikh.

