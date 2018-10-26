India

CISF officer killed in J&K attack

Srinagar, Oct 27 (IANS) A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer has been killed in a militant attack on Srinagar’s outskirts, police said on Saturday.

“Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Prasad sustained serious bullet injuries on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday during a standoff fire by terrorists at the grid Station Wagoora in Nowgam area,” a police spokesperson said.

He later succumbed at the hospital.

“The attack was successfully repulsed by the alert sentry at the spot and the area was sanitised,” he added.

