CISF takes over security of Kannur International Airport

Kannur, Oct 17 (IANS) The Central Industrial Security Force on Wednesday took over the security of newly-constructed Kannur International Airport here before it begins its commercial operations by November-end.

Over 600 CISF personnel will provide round-the-clock security at the airport, which is located in Mattannur, about 20 km from Kannur city.

“The administrative control of the airport will be under a Deputy Inspector General rank officer,” said CISF Spokersperson Hemendra Singh.

Spread over more than 2,330 acres, the airport is the biggest in Kerala. Its runway is 3,050-metre long.

CISF provides security to critical infrastructure installations, including nuclear plants, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, and sensitive government buildings.

“In the light of increased threat perception to the aviation sector across the country, security of Kannur International Airport is of utmost importance, as thousands will visit Kerala through this airport,” Singh said.

–IANS

rak/shs/sed