Haridwar, Oct 25 (IANS) A team of 80 Central Industrial Security Force personnel embarked on a Himalayan expedition on bicycles from here, officials said on Thursday.

Led by CISF Security Chief (Delhi Metro) Deputy Inspector General Raghubir Lal, the cycle rally was flagged off by Director General Rajesh Ranjan.

The 9-day Himalayan expedition will culminate on November 1.

–IANS

