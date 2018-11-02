CISF trooper among four killed in Maoist attack

Raipur, Nov 8 (IANS) A CISF trooper and three civilians were killed when Maoists blew up a vehicle on Thursday in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, four days before the first phase of Assembly polls in the state, police said.

Two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and another civilian suffered injuries in the attack that took place around 11.30 a.m. in Bacheli area when a CISF team and some civilians were proceeding for elections duty.

It was the third Maoist attack in 13 days in Chhattisgarh.

Seven people, including four civilians and three CISF personnel, were travelling in a bus when they were attacked, said the police.

The injured CISF troopers have been shifted to hospital.

A Doordarshan cameraman and three Chhattisgarh police personnel were killed in a Maoist ambush, also in Dantewada, on October 30.

On October 27, the Maoists fired on a contingent of Central Reserve Police Force in Bijapur district, killing four troopers.

The Maoists have asked people to boycott the polls. Dantewada is among the areas going to polls on November 12 in the first phase covering 18 constituencies.

–IANS

