New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) A vehicle of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) caught fire here on Saturday, the fire department said.

“A call reporting the incident at Shantipath was received at 2.19 p.m. and a fire tender was immediately rushed to the spot.

“It was doused within 30 minutes,” a fire official said, adding that no injury or casualty was reported.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

–IANS

