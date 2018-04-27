Cite Yeddyurappa’s contribution to Karnataka, Siddaramaiah asks Modi

Bengaluru, May 2 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recall any contribution to the state by his BJP predecessor and Chief Ministerial face for the May 12 election, B.S. Yeddyurappa in his term (2008-2011).

“Dear PM Narendra Modi, I challenge you to speak about the achievements of B.S. Yeddyurappa’s government in Karnataka for 15 minutes by looking at a paper,” tweeted Siddaramaiah a day after Modi dared Congress President Rahul Gandhi to speak for 15 minutes without a paper on the achievements of the state’s Congress government.

Modi, at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally on Tuesday in Chamarajanagar, said that Gandhi had said that if he speaks for 15 minutes in Parliament, Modi will not be able to take it and he asked Gandhi “to talk about the achievements of Congress government in Karnataka, without a paper in his hand”.

Attacking Modi government for allegedly suppressing the Supreme Court and remaining silent on several reported bank scams, Gandhi, while launching the party’s “Save the Constitution” campaign on April 23 in New Delhi, challenged that if he was allowed to speak in the Parliament for 15 minutes, the Prime Minister wouldn’t be able to “withstand” it.

–IANS

