Citizens should pressurize government for effective policy-making: Debroy

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy said on Friday that citizens should exert pressure on the government for effective policy-making and their conclusive implementation.

He also urged the industry to come forward with suggestions for better and effective ecosystem in government’s critical arms such as defence, policy, judiciary and environment.

Speaking at an Interactive Session on ‘India 2022 – 75 Years of India’s Independence’ organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Debroy said: “If the citizens of India desire radical reforms, they should exercise countervailing pressures on Indian government for effective policy making and their conclusive implementation.”

He said that larger and wider such pressures are, better and quicker the results will be on policy making be it on any front of economy and environment.

“Therefore, the citizens should be active in their participation so that the eco-system built in the government for decades is cleansed and potholes in them are gradually removed, exuding confidence that by 2022, the negatives and gaps in the government eco system would vanish,” Debroy said.

He also asked the industry to come forward with pro-active and positive mindset and ask the government relevant questions relating to its policies so that the dialogue between the two becomes conclusive.

–IANS

vv/ahm/vm