Citrix’s new digital workspace to unify all apps, content

San Francisco, May 9 (IANS) Desktop virtualisation leader Citrix on Wednesday launched the new “Citrix Workspace” to enable enterprises deliver a superior work experience by unifying apps and content across all endpoints in one place while meeting the security needs.

According to the company, to ensure employee engagement and productivity, companies must deliver a unified workspace experience that adapts to how and where work needs to get done.

“We, at Citrix, are committed to enabling people-centric computing within organisations. Our solutions deliver the experience, security and choice that people and organisations need to innovate, engage customers and be productive — anytime and anywhere,” CEO Citrix David Henshall said at the Citrix Synergy conference which is being held in Anaheim city in the US state of California.

With this offering, Citrix will expand its portfolio of delivering virtual apps, desktops and mobile apps to provide secure access to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) apps and content via Citrix Workspace app, creating the first unified digital workspace for business.

Only Citrix offers the most complete and integrated workspace to enable people to securely access their web, SaaS, Windows, Linux and mobile apps, desktops and files from anywhere and across any device, the company claimed.

“Citrix Workspace” gives users secure, single sign-on (SSO) access to all the applications and content in a digital workspace that delivers a consistent and unified experience on several devices.

Citrix also said that it would continue to work with Microsoft to deliver Citrix value-add capabilities on top of Remote Desktop Management Infrastructure (RDmi) — the next generation RDS platform for Azure.

The company would also provide day-one support for Windows Server 2019 to deliver virtualised apps with XenApp.

–IANS

sku/pgh/bg