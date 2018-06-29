Civic governance has collapsed: Rahul

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at the Maharashtra government after a portion of a railway footover bridge collapsed in Mumbai, saying civic governance had collapsed in the city.

“The streets are flooded, citizens stranded, bridges collapsing. Civic governance has collapsed. My thoughts are with the citizens of Mumbai. Stay safe!” Gandhi said in a tweet.

A section of Gokhale Bridge on SV Road, which connects East and West Andheri stations, suddenly caved in trapping at least five persons and paralysing the suburban and long-distance train services on Western Railway.

Heavy rains have left many areas flooded, playing havoc with road and rail traffic.

–IANS

