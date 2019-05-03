Civil Secretariat offices re-open in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 6 (IANS) After a six month-long recess, the Civil Secretariat offices in Srinagar reopened on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik was given a ceremonial guard of honour by a contingent of the state’s armed police upon his arrival at the secretariat.

Malik also spoke to the media on the occasion. Regarding the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the state, the Governor said it was the Election Commission of India that has the authority to decide on when these polls should be held.

Replying TO another question on the killing of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Anantnag district by militants on Friday, Malik said security of political workers in the state was being reviewed.

He said an inquiry is also being held on whether there was a security lapse that led to the killing.

Following an over 170 year-old practice set up by the autocratic Dogra Maharajas of the state, all top offices including those of the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, senior bureaucrats and others shuttle on a six-monthly basis between the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar.

The shifting of the civil secretariat offices is called the ‘Darbar move’ which is reminiscent of the Maharajas’ royal court that spent six months at each of the two capitals.

