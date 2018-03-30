Civilian dead, 50 injured as 11 militants killed (Fourth Lead)

Srinagar, April 1 (IANS) A civilian was killed and 50 others were injured as they clashed with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday after security forces shot dead 11 militants in the region, police said.

Of the 11 militants, 10 died in two gunfights in Shopian while another was killed in Anantnag district.

The news of the militants’ killings triggered civilian protests.

Police said a youth, identified as Zubair Ahmad of Gopalpora in Kulgam district, was injured in clashes in Shopian’s Kachdoora village where three militants were killed.

He was taken to a hospital in a critical condition where he died, a police officer said.

Doctors at the Shopian district hospital said nine of the injured were referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Clashes erupted in Dragad, Sugan and some other places while youths also resorted to stone pelting at security forces in old city areas of Srinagar.

Police issued a statement saying most of the militants were yet to be identified — after speculation that LeT commander Naveed Jatt alias Abu Hunzullah was among the slain militant commanders.

Belonging to Pakistan, Jatt had escaped from a Srinagar hospital with the assistance of other militants after two policemen who accompanied him for check-up were killed on February 6.

Authorities have suspended Internet services in south Kashmir. Rail services have also been suspended between Bannihal town of Jammu region and Baramulla town in the Kashmir Valley.

Separatists have called for a Valley-wide shutdown on Sunday and Monday against the killings of militants and the civilian.

–IANS

sq/him/mr