Civilian injured as militants attack CRPF patrol in J&K

Srinagar, April 26 (IANS) A civilian was injured Thursday when militants fired at a CRPF patrol in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday, police said.

Militants in a car fired at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrol in Lazibal area on Srinagar-Pahalgam road in Anantnag, but only ended up injuring a civilian, identified as Shafeeq Shabir, a police official said

Shabir has been admitted to hospital for treatment, while a manhunt has been started to trace the militants, the official said.

–IANS

