Civilian injured in accidental firing at J&K militant’s funeral

Srinagar, July 22 (IANS) A civilian was injured on Sunday in an accidental firing during the funeral of a slain militant in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, informed sources said.

Eyewitnesses said civilian Fayaz Ahmad was injured in the foot in Katrasoo village when the rifle of a militant went off accidentally during the funeral of Mudaser Bhat, who along with two others were killed in Khudwani area of the district in a gunfight with security forces earlier.

The injured was shifted to a Srinagar hospital.

