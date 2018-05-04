Civilian injured in Shopian clashes dies

Srinagar, May 6 (IANS) A teenager injured in clashes with security forces on Sunday near the site of a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district succumbed to his injuries in a hospital here.

Police sources said Asif Ahmad Mir, 17, of Rohmou village in Pulwama District was injured in clashes with security forces in Badigam village.

Over a dozen civilians were injured in the clashes between protesters and the security forces.

The mob torched two fire tenders during the protests.

Five militants, including Hizbul top commander Saddam Paddar, Kashmir University assistant professor Muhammad Rafi Bhat, Tawseef Sheikh, Molvi Bilal and Adil Ahmad, were killed in the Shopian gunfight.

The slain professor belonged to Chunduna village of Ganderbal district. Authorities have suspended classes in the Kashmir University on Monday and Tuesday.

Authorities have also suspended mobile Internet services in south Kashmir and in north Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

