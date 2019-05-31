Civilian killed by gunmen in Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar, June 3 (IANS) A civilian was killed on Monday by unidentified gunmen in the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city.

Police said unidentified assailants shot at Sameer Ahmad Wani in Srinagar outskirts Panthachowk area.

“He was shifted to a Srinagar hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered”, police said.

Army and police have surrounded the area to trace the assailants.

–IANS

sq/prs