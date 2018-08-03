Civilian killed in J&K clash

Srinagar, Aug 4 (IANS) A civilian was killed and two others injured in clashes between the security forces and protesters following an anti-terror operation that killed five militants in Jammu and Kashmir Shopian district on Saturday.

Police sources said a civilian was killed and two others injured after the army opened fire on protesters in Ganowpora village of Shopian in south Kashmir.

“Youth hurled stones at security forces soon after the funeral prayers of a militant Arshad Ahmad Khan in Ganowpora, who was killed along with four associates in Kiloora village earlier on Saturday,” police said.

“Soldiers fired live ammunition at the protesters causing serious injuries to three people. They were shifted to district hospital, Shopian, where one of the victim, identified as Bilal Ahmad Khan was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

“Two other injured are being treated at the hospital”, sources said.

Five militants were killed earlier today by the security forces in Kiloora village by the security forces.

–IANS

sq/anp/vm