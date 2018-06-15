Civilian killed in protests in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 18 (IANS) A civilian protester was killed and seven others were injured on Monday during clashes between a stone-pelting mob and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police sources said.

Protesters started throwing stones on security forces in Mir Bazar area. After the mob refused to disperse, the security forces opened fire resulting in injuries to some protesters.

The sources said one of them, identified as Aijaz Ahmad, succumbed to critical injuries while seven others were being treated at a hospital.

Tension has gripped the area as news about the civilian’s death spread.

