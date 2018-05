Civilian killed, soldier injured in Kahsmir firing

Srinagar, May 28 (IANS) A civilian was killed and a soldier injured late on Sunday evening, when militants attacked an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

Militants fired at a camp of 50 Rashtriya Rifles in Kakapor area which was returned, triggering a brief encounter. An army soldier and a civilian were injured in the firing exchanges, police said.

The civilian identified as Bilal Ahmad Ganai, taxi driver by profession, later succumbed to critical injuries, it added. Taking advantage of darkness, the militants escaped.

