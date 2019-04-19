CJ de Mooi ‘dying from AIDS, facing homelessness’

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Former Eggheads star CJ de Mooi has said that he is dying after spending years battling AIDS and he’s about to be left homeless after being made bankrupt.

The ex-quiz show regular, 49, was once a familiar face on TV as one of the panelists on the popular show, reports mirror.co.uk.

However, he was axed in 2016 as he faced false claims he had sexually assaulted a man on a night out.

de Mooi also racked up massive legal bills fighting extradition to the Netherlands over claims he murdered a homeless man in Amsterdam in 1988.

The allegations were later dropped, but he was left with huge debts and made bankrupt in September.

With de Mooi now facing the prospect of losing his home, a crowdfunding campaign has been set up in a bid to help him.

His plight was detailed in a series of heartbreaking messages posted on Twitter .

CJ wrote: “I’ve been living with AIDS for 30 years but the agony of the last three years means I may not have many left. I am outwardly healthy, still running and am staying positive I can get better.

“Thank you all for your love and if I can do anything to help any of you, please just ask. CJ.”

His account is being run by a friend called Joe, who is encouraging fans to make donations.

He explained: “CJ’s life is ruined, he is dying and about to lose his home… Thank you so much to everyone who donated, commented, retweeted or sent support. You are amazing as is the 3348.72 pounds raised for CJ so far. If he somehow manages to save his house, it will all be repaid or go to charity. Joe.”

de Mooi lives in Caldicot, Monmouthshire, with his husband of three years Andrew Doran.

–IANS

dc/bc