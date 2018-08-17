CJI, SC judges to contribute Rs. 25,000 each towards Kerala relief fund

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The Chief Justice of India and judges of the Supreme Court are contributing Rs 25,000 each towards Kerala flood relief fund. The money will be deposited in the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

The Chief Justice Dipak Misra had earlier in the course of a hearing said that judges of the top court too are individually contributing towards Kerala flood relief fund.

The Chief Justice’s statement came during a hearing of a contempt case against an organisation which alleged “conflict of interest” linking Chief Justice Misra with his “cousin” who is a lawyer and Member of Parliament.

The issue involved was a plea seeking to debark the lawyers-turned-lawmakers from practising law during their tenure as lawmakers. The judgment on the issue has been reserved.

Initially, the lawyer who also happens to be the General Secretary of the organisation offered a unconditional apology “from the core of his heart and with folded hands.”

However, senior counsel Shekhar Naphade, appearing for one of the petitioners, said it was too serious a matter and that apology should be accompanied with a monetary penalty.

As CJI Misra was inquiring about the quantum of monetary penalty, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said whatever may be the amount, it should go to Kerala flood relief fund.

As Attorney General said that lawyers were mobilising money to contribute towards the flood relief fund, CJI Misra said, “We are also making some contributions towards the relief effort.”

It was suggested that the organisation facing contempt contribute Rs 5 lakh along with an apology.

–IANS

