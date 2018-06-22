Claflin feels fate introduced him to Laura Haddock

London, June 26 (IANS) Actor Sam Claflin thinks fate brought him together with his wife Laura Haddock.

The 31-year-old actor met his wife when he was auditioning for a role in the 2011 drama “My Week with Marilyn”. They have a son and a daughter together.

During an appearance on the TV show “This Morning”, he recalled their first meeting, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“It was an audition…I’ll still never forgive Eddie Redmayne for stealing the part. But I did meet my wife, so I can’t complain,” said Claflin.

“It was for the film ‘My Week with Marilyn’ and it was like my fourth recall, I was always reading with the same girl, same girl … and this one time, this one particular recall, my now-wife was sat there. Beautiful. I mean, honestly, Hollywood … stunning.”

Despite not knowing her name, Claflin immediately fell in love with Haddock, who has starred in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

“I, in that moment, knew that I wanted to marry her and I called my agent and told him, ‘That’s the woman I’m going to marry’. He said, ‘No, how did the audition go?’ I was like, ‘No no, you don’t understand. This is fate’. I didn’t even remember her name at the time. I do now.”

