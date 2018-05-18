Clarkson reunites with Cowell at Billboard Music Awards

Las Vegas, May 21 (IANS) Singer Kelly Clarkson and music mogul Simon Cowell enjoyed an impromptu “American Idol” reunion at the Billboard Music Awards here.

After the 36-year-old pop star performed her new song “Whole lotta woman”, she shared a sweet embrace with Cowell, 58, on stage on Sunday night, reports people.com.

“That was bloody fantastic. What can I say?” said Cowell, the former “American Idol” judge, who was at the show to introduce Camila Cabello’s performance, said of Clarkson’s show-stopping set.

“I’m very proud of you,” he added.

Clarkson and Cowell first met on “American Idol” back in 2002 when Clarkson bested Justin Guarini for the season one title.

Cowell left “American Idol” in 2010 and launched the US iteration of “The X Factor”, on which he discovered Cabello when he assembled the girl group Fifth Harmony.

