Clash in TN’s Virudhunagar, police fire in air

Chennai, Jan 3 (IANS) Police opened fire in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar on Friday in order to disperse two clashing groups.

According to the reports reaching at the police headquarters here, a group was returning home after paying their respects to freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman when their vehicle was attacked by a group pelting stones.

As the two groups started clashing, police fired in the air to disperse them.

Nobody was injured as the firing was in the air, a police official in Virudhunagar district told IANS.

–IANS

vj/vd