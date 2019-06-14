Clashes erupt during anti-militancy operation in Anantnag

Srinagar, June 19 (IANS) Clashes erupted between stone pelting youths and the security forces on Wednesday during an anti-militancy operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Police sources said security forces started a cordon and search operation in Arwani village of Bijbehara area after receiving information about the presence of militants there.

“As the security forces started searches in the village, a mob of stone pelting youths engaged them in clashes to disrupt the operation.

“Security forces used tear smoke to disperse the protesters,” police sources said.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Anantnag district.

–IANS

sq/pg