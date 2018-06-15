Clashes erupt in J&K after Eid prayers

Srinagar, June 16 (IANS) Clashes broke out between the security forces and stone pelting youths immediately after the Eid prayers on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

In Anantnag, a clash was reported in the town’s Janglat Mandi area. The police used tear gas shells and pellet guns to disperse the crowd.

Three protesters were injured, according to doctors in an Anantnag hospital.

In Pulwama, a crowd protested against the killing of a nine-year-old boy on Friday in an Army firing, the police said.

The youth in Shopian town also resorted to stone pelting.

Clashes also took place in Srinagar city’s Eidgah area where large crowds of devotees gathered to offer congregational Eid prayers.

Eid prayers were also held Baramulla, Sopore, Badgam, Kupwara and Ganderbal towns.

